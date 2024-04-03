Denrick Liburd Officially Appointed new Bank of Nevis CEO

(Press release) Charlestown, Nevis – A new era has begun at the Bank of Nevis Limited with the formal appointment of Nevisian, Mr. Denrick Liburd, as the new Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), effective, Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024.

In expressing their confidence in Mr. Liburd, the Board of Directors of the Bank said the appointment comes after careful consideration and evaluation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Damion Hobson, described Mr. Liburd as a professional who has been an integral part of the Bank for almost 20 years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to the organization’s mission and vision.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, with Denrick at the helm, I am confident that together we will achieve even greater success and prosperity for the Bank and its shareholders,” said Hobson. Liburd had been acting in the post since September, 2023, after previously holding the position of Chief Credit Officer.

In Mr. Liburd’s previous role in the Bank, he consistently proved himself to be a capable and innovative leader, driving positive results and fostering a collaborative and high-performing culture. Chairman Hobson also said that Liburd’s deep understanding of the industry’s landscape coupled with his ability to inspire and empower teams, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Bank into its next phase of growth and success.

“Please join me in congratulating Mr. Liburd, on his well deserved promotion to CEO. The Board of Directors have full confidence that he will excel in this new role and continue to guide the Bank to new heights,” said Chairman Hobson.