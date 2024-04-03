ATMOsphere Launches NaturalRefrigerants.com, a One-Stop Shop for Natural Refrigerant News and Products
NaturalRefrigerants.com will showcase the latest cooling and heating technologies that use CO2, hydrocarbons, ammonia, water and air.
By showcasing all natural refrigerants, we can clearly show the full range of what they can offer the HVAC&R sector. Each refrigerant has its strengths and between them, all applications are covered.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator operating in the clean cooling and heating industry, has launched NaturalRefrigerants.com, a “one-stop shop” for natural refrigerant news and products, consolidating its previous platforms – R744.com, Ammonia21.com and Hydrocarbons21.com.
— Marc Chasserot, Founder and CEO of ATMOsphere
NaturalRefrigerants.com will showcase the latest in sustainable HVAC&R technologies, with a focus on those using CO2 (R744), ammonia (R717), hydrocarbons like propane (R290) and isobutane (R600a), water (R718) and air (R729).
The NaturalRefrigerants.com marketplace brings together the world’s leading HVAC&R manufacturers and service providers, offering end users and other industry stakeholders a comprehensive view of all that natural refrigerants have to offer the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.
“With NaturalRefrigerants.com, we have created a leading global marketplace for clean cooling and heating technologies,” explained Jan Dusek, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ATMOsphere. “It will provide a centralized platform for established and new manufacturers, contractors and installers working with CO2, hydrocarbons, ammonia, water and air to help grow their business. The new website will help guide the global transition to future-proof technologies in all HVAC&R sectors.”
“One of the key strengths of R744.com, Ammonia21.com and Hydrocarbons21.com, has been their ability to generate hundreds of qualified sales leads for our partners,” added Chasserot. “Over the last year, they produced more than one qualified sales lead each day, helping our partners to grow their businesses around natural refrigerants. With NaturalRefrigerants.com, we’re going to really boost that opportunity for our partners.”
“With NaturalRefrigerants.com, we have created a leading global marketplace for clean cooling and heating technologies,” explained Dusek.
Expanded coverage
In addition to providing access to an extensive range of natural refrigerant-based products, the website will feature news, trends and developments from around the industry. It will also include updates from other information sources, industry experts and thought leaders, as well as analysis of what they mean for the natural refrigerants sector.
“The launch of NaturalRefrigerants.com means big things for our content,” said Michael Hines, ATMOsphere’s Managing Editor. “Along with expanding our coverage to include air and water, the new site enables us to share articles, videos and social media posts that catch our eye – and offer our analysis of them. We’ll also be doubling down on original content, including exclusive interviews with industry leaders and innovators and thought-provoking feature stories on emerging trends and technologies.”
Through comprehensive coverage of the latest technologies, policies and trends, NaturalRefrigerants.com aims to help end users, contractors, manufacturers and other industry stakeholders stay informed as they navigate the evolving landscape of sustainable heating and cooling.
The new website will also promote events and conferences organized by ATMOsphere, including its annual ATMO America and ATMO Europe summits, as well as its upcoming inaugural ATMO MAC Summit 2024 × TU Berlin.
Continuing the NatRefs legacy
Launched in 2006, ATMOsphere’s flagship website, R744.com, has been a trusted source of information on CO2-based technologies for more than 17 years, laying the foundation for NaturalRefrigerants.com.
For products and systems using R717, R290 and R600a, ATMOsphere launched Ammonia21.com and Hydrocarbons21.com in 2009.
“When we launched R744.com 18 years ago, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that the website would still be around, and still so relevant, today,” said Chasserot. “I’m also really proud of what we’ve done for propane with Hydrocarbons21.com and for low-charge ammonia with Ammonia21.com, both of which are globally recognised as trusted sources of information.”
“I am confident that the market would not be where it is today without these three websites and I’m very proud of that,” he added.
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
marc.chasserot@shecco.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other