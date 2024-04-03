Frank Flora of Jupiter, FL, Opens Frank Flora Accident

Jupiter, FL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Entrepreneur Frank Flora is excited to announce the opening of his new body shop, Frank Flora Accident, in Jupiter, FL.

Frank Flora Accident, a leading auto body shop with over 30 years of expertise, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 123 Jupiter Street, Jupiter, FL.

This expansion is a testament to their unwavering commitment to the Jupiter community. Their state-of-the-art facility is equipped to handle all auto body repairs, ensuring your vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition with the utmost precision and care.

About Frank Flora

Frank Flora is the founder of Frank Flora Accident, an auto body shop in Jupiter, FL. Frank Flora Accident is your premier auto body shop in Jupiter, FL. Run by our founder, Frank Flora, who is a Jupiter, FL native, Frank aims to provide the best accident repair shop in all of Jupiter.

In the heart of our latest venture in Jupiter, FL, stands Frank Flora, the visionary and driving force behind Frank Flora Accident.

With a career spanning over three decades in the auto repair industry, Frank’s dedication to excellence and customer service has set a new standard.

Under his leadership, Frank Flora Accident has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and integrity. Frank Flora’s commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and fostering a team of highly skilled professionals ensures that each repair is performed with unparalleled precision.

About Frank Flora Accident

Frank Flora Accident, located in the vibrant community of Jupiter, Florida, stands out as a beacon of excellence in automotive accident repair. Specializing in a wide array of collision repair services, Frank Flora’s establishment is dedicated to delivering superior quality and craftsmanship.

Their recent expansion into a new location in Jupiter highlights their success and dedication to serving the community’s needs. Owned and operated by the skilled and passionate Frank Flora, the shop is a testament to his expertise in the field and his unwavering commitment to providing top-notch service.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/frank-flora-of-jupiter-fl-opens-frank-flora-accident/

Frank Flora Accident 123 Jupiter St. Jupiter FL 34114 United States 5613324576 https://frankflora.com