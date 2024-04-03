Rapid7 Announces 2024 Partner Of The Year Award Winners

Global channel awards program recognizes Rapid7 partners’ collaboration, customer impacts

BOSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the winners of its 2024 Partner of the Year Awards.

“Rapid7’s Partner of the Year Awards program is an important way for us to recognize the contributions of our global partner community,” said Alex Page, vice president of global channel and emerging technology sales, Rapid7. “The collaborative nature of these relationships gives our joint customers access to the market-leading solutions and support they need to take command of their attack surface.”

The annual awards program honors Rapid7 partners who maximize the relationship to jointly provide significant customer impacts. This year, Rapid7 recognized 22 partners across eight categories in three major geographic regions.

North America Region Winners:

EMEA Region Winners:

APJ Region Winners:

Partner Quotes:

North America Partner of the Year and North America Cloud Security Partner of the Year - Mark Thornberry, SVP vendor management, GuidePoint Security, said: "We are truly honored to be recognized as Rapid7's North America Partner of the Year and North America Cloud Security Partner of the Year for 2024. These awards underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions and further solidify our partnership with Rapid7 in safeguarding businesses against evolving threats."

- Will Day, cybersecurity alliance manager at Softcat, said: “It’s an honor to be recognized by Rapid7 as their EMEA Partner of the Year. Our partnership is built on a foundation of trust, not only in people but also technology; working alongside Rapid7 to deliver transformational security outcomes with their market-leading unified cybersecurity platform is always a pleasure.” APJ Partner of the Year - Aaron Bailey, CISO, The Missing Link, said: "Receiving Rapid7's APJ Partner of the Year award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. Our partnership with Rapid7 has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of organizations across the Asia Pacific region. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity excellence and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in safeguarding businesses against emerging threats."

- Cameron Chavers, managing partner, Cyber Watch Systems, said: “Cyber Watch Systems is honored to receive Rapid7’s North America Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit that each member of our team brings to the table every day. It's a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence and to making a positive impact in our industry.” APJ Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year - Yoko Matsuda, CEO, UBsecure, Inc., said: “UBsecure is proud to be named APJ Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year. As a dedicated security company in Japan, UBsecure implements Rapid7's range of products that enable visualization, analysis, and automation, plus we provide support to ensure effectively consolidated operations. We are pleased to be recognized as Rapid7’s partner that can properly communicate the value of these products to our clients and together achieve the best possible results.”

- Rob Pooley, solutions director, Saepio Solutions, Ltd., said: “In partnership with Rapid7, Saepio has been able to enhance many of our customers’ cyber resilience by implementing and operationalizing their solutions. We’re honored to partner with the Rapid7 team and intend to help many more organizations adopt simple, affordable and effective 24x7 cybersecurity monitoring and response.” North America Distributor of the Year - Taylor Albertini, vice president, Liquid PC, said: “Liquid PC is honored to be recognized as the Rapid7 North America Distributor of the Year. Liquid PC is a women-owned global IT distributor and a trusted advisor to a large variety of software and hardware companies. This award is a direct reflection of the invaluable partnership and commitment to excellence we share together. We have experienced significant year over year growth, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

To learn more about Rapid7 partnerships and to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.rapid7.com/partners/.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

