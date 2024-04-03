Enterprise Digital Asset Summit (EDAS) 2024: Unlocking the Future of On-chain Enterprise Finance

Bitwave’s third annual event welcomes finance leaders for a revolutionary one-day summit to shape the next phase of digital asset innovation and adoption





SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading digital asset finance platform for enterprises, proudly announces the Enterprise Digital Asset Summit (EDAS) , returning for its highly-anticipated third annual event this summer in Nashville.

The Enterprise Digital Asset Summit is a highly curated, one-day event that brings together the brightest minds at the forefront of the on-chain accounting, tax, and finance ecosystems for industry-leading panel discussions, powerful headlining speakers, and deep networking opportunities.

EDAS 2024 will take place at the historic Woolworth Theatre in downtown Nashville, TN, on July 24.

“EDAS is perfectly situated to bring relevant content from those experienced in the adoption of digital assets among enterprise,” said Deloitte Tax LLP Partner, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain & Digital Assets, Rob Massey.

“I enjoy the collaborative and practical tone of this event among entrepreneurs and their finance teams, mixed with tax and accounting specialists. Looking forward to Nashville 2024!”

Each year, this event serves as an exciting meeting ground for pioneers across both the traditional enterprise and crypto-native commercial space. Finance and operations teams from all industries are invited to unlock actionable insights into the efficient, compliant, and secure usage of digital assets for enterprises and institutions.

Limited conference passes are now available , as announced on stage today at the NFT.NYC conference in New York by Bitwave Co-Founder and COO Amy Kalnoki.

“For EDAS 2024, we're doubling down on the promise of digital assets as more than just a novel financial instrument, but a transformative force for enterprise finance. This year, we're gathering in Music City to explore the cutting edge of on-chain finance,” said Bitwave Co-Founder and CEO Pat White.

“Our mission is to illuminate the path for enterprises navigating the evolving landscape of digital assets, equipping them with the knowledge to unlock unprecedented efficiency, compliance, and innovation. The future of finance is on-chain, and at EDAS, we're setting the stage for enterprises to step into this new era with confidence and clarity.”

Institutional and enterprise adoption of digital assets is set to reach new heights in 2024, and the Enterprise Digital Asset Summit remains at the forefront of this exciting movement.

EDAS 2024 is designed to empower finance leaders and accounting professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to stay ahead of emerging trends and harness the potential power of digital assets.

Key highlights of EDAS 2024 include:

Insightful sessions led by finance industry titans and thought leaders

NASBA-certified continuing education credit

Networking opportunities with peers and experts in the field

Practical advice on navigating the regulatory and compliance landscape for digital assets

Cutting-edge discussions on the latest developments in enterprise on-chain adoption



This year’s summit will feature a lineup of experts to deliver insights into the most impactful on-chain trends – from enterprise B2B payments to stablecoin settlements for business, real-world asset tokenization, institutional staking, and much more. With a focus on regulatory excellence, EDAS offers attendees the unmatched opportunity to learn how digital assets will impact enterprises today and in the future.

Over the last two years, the Enterprise Digital Asset Summit has featured powerful speakers from a range of industry-leading organizations – including Deloitte, RSM, NetSuite, EY, Circle, Google, Hedera, Merkle Science, Grant Thornton, Pudgy Penguins, and more.

As part of Bitwave’s continuing commitment to leading the industry with professional education, EDAS will again offer attendees the opportunity to earn valuable continuing professional education (CPE) credits. Bitwave is a NASBA-certified continuing education provider for accounting and finance professionals.



You won’t want to miss the Enterprise Digital Asset Summit 2024 in Nashville, TN. Join us and be part of the conversation shaping the future of enterprise finance.

For registration and more information, visit edas.live .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset finance platform for enterprises.

Bitwave automates accounting workflows, enables regulatory compliance, reduces tax burden complexity, streamlines payments, and unifies data with a modern, connected platform. From high-volume crypto accounting to enterprise tax tracking, audit-ready bookkeeping, and advanced DeFi monitoring – Bitwave delivers the most comprehensive, audit-proven solution for mitigating digital asset complexity.

Businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 100 titans to early-stage crypto-native projects – trust Bitwave to help them achieve financial excellence. To learn more, visit bitwave.io .

