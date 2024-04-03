SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of LuxUrban

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUXH) and reminds investors of the April 12, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban's total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had signed a 25-year Master Lease Agreement ("MLA") with the prestigious Royalton Hotel in New York.

On January 17, 2024, Bleecker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report stated the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report also alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that "allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly," and "in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent" but that LuxUrban had "never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, LuxUrban announced the "termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties" and that it was "withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton" including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Property Summary-Properties under lease, not operating."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

