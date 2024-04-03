Influencer Media Group Infuse Follows Up on Stellar 2023 Growth with New Partnership, Podcast Launch, and Influencer Events

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an extraordinary year of growth for Fluent’s influencer network Infuse, the brand is proudly announcing a strategic partnership with influencer agency THIS Group Inc. This partnership underscores Infuse's commitment to fostering influencer talent and maximizing their potential in the dynamic landscape of influencer marketing.



As a Fluent brand, Infuse opens up numerous integrated marketing opportunities for influencers through Fluent’s fifteen-year track record as a performance marketing leader. Fluent's infrastructure uniquely connects world-class brands with diverse creators and influencers quickly and efficiently. Unlike legacy agency models, we offer a brand-safe, compliant environment in our performance marketplace, ensuring a guaranteed return on ad spend.

THIS Group has spearheaded the careers of talented individuals with millions of followers and multimillion-dollar earnings. Their track record includes orchestrating successful influencer campaigns and activations alongside renowned companies such as EA Originals, Samsung, Uber, and more.

A highlight of this collaboration is the launch of the "Cater 2 the Creator" podcast, a joint venture between Infuse and THIS Group. This weekly podcast series, debuting in April 2024, will showcase influencers and creators, offering insights into their journeys and strategies for success. Recorded at Fluent's New York office podcast studio, the series promises to be a hub of inspiration and an outlet for aspiring influencers.

THIS Group will also act as Partners of Culture and Content for Infuse to develop influencer talent and open up new revenue opportunities through dynamic creator events, business partnerships, and content creation. The two teams will attend industry events together, seeking mutually beneficial opportunities for their shared influencer clients. This collaborative approach will facilitate networking and exposure, further enhancing the growth prospects for influencers.

“By combining resources and expertise, we are opening doors for creators to reach new heights in their careers,” remarked Cayla Gallo, Vice President of Growth at Infuse. “This partnership aligns with our mission to empower our creators, invest properly into their personal brands, and foster a supportive community for growth."

"Our partnership with Infuse marks an exciting chapter in our journey, one that will enable us to unlock new opportunities, expand our reach, and drive meaningful impact in the influencer and content creator industry. Together, we are poised to redefine what's possible and set new standards of excellence,” said Myq Rodriguez and Donavan Mcleod, Founders of The New THIS Group Inc.

After a remarkable year of growth, with total revenue increasing 8x and payouts to creators exceeding $13 million, Infuse is poised to maintain its momentum and solidify its position as a frontrunner in the influencer space. These strategic partnerships mark a significant step towards achieving that goal.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leader in performance marketing, delivering customer acquisition solutions through our digital media portfolio, global commerce partnerships, and proprietary data and tech. We introduce brands to consumers through outcome-based programs across untapped channels, including our post-transaction ad solution and rewarded discovery platform. Since 2010, we have continued to innovate and iterate on the most effective strategies that connect our partners and brands with their most valuable customers, helping to drive lower-funnel engagements that exceed client expectations. Learn more at https://fluentco.com/ .

About Infuse

Infuse is Fluent's owned and operated influencer network, empowering creators by connecting them with brands from our client portfolio and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. With a diverse roster of influencers spanning various industries and niches, we provide a seamless and efficient way for brands to reach their target audiences authentically through engaging content. Our comprehensive suite of tools and resources enables creators to monetize their influence while maintaining creative control and authenticity. Learn more at https://www.infuseinfluencer.com/ .

About The New THIS Group Inc.

Founded by Myq Rodriguez and Donavan Mcleod with a vision to redefine the landscape of media, marketing, and talent management in the influencer and content creator space, The New THIS Group Inc. is a dynamic and innovative company based in New York City. Since its inception, The New THIS Group Inc. has been dedicated to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and empowering individuals and brands to reach their full potential. Its diverse portfolio of services includes talent management, brand partnerships, content creation, event production, and more.

