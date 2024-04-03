Ukraine: EU-supported educational video series on media literacy released on Diia.Osvita

A new series of educational videos about media literacy, produced with EU support, has been released in Ukraine on the Diia.Osvita platform.

‘How to Protect Yourself from Fakes and Disinformation’ is a 10-episode series in which host Svyatoslav Grinchuk and guest experts discuss media literacy topics, share knowledge about countering disinformation and protecting personal data, and give advice on Internet security.

The new series provides viewers with practical media and information literacy skills that should become part of their lives, particularly, during full-scale war when credible information saves lives. The series also explains how to navigate the information space safely and how to understand and respond to disinformation and propaganda.

The series is already available for viewing on Diia.Osvita platform of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine via the link.

The educational series was created as part of the ‘Comprehensive information and educational campaign to counter disinformation’, implemented by 1+1 media and Smart Angel in cooperation with civil society organisations and with financial support of the European Union.

