A laboratory study of the increasing competitiveness of Karenia mikimotoi under rising CO2 scenario

Published 3 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment

Highlights

  • Rising CO2 level promoted the growth of Karenia mikimotoi.
  • Rising CO2 weakened allelopathic effects of Ulva pertusa on K. mikimotoi.
  • High CO2 level disturbed the synthesis of free fatty acids in U. pertusa, decreasing its allelopathic effects.
  • Rising CO2 increases the outbreak risk of K. mikimotoi.

Abstract

Ocean acidification (OA) driven by elevated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels is expected to disturb marine ecological processes, including the formation and control of harmful algal blooms (HABs). In this study, the effects of rising CO2 on the allelopathic effects of macroalgae Ulva pertusa to a toxic dinoflagellate Karenia mikimotoi were investigated. It was found that high level of CO2 (1000 ppmv) promoted the competitive growth of K. mikimotoi compared to the group of present ambient CO2 level (420ppmv), with the number of algal cell increased from 32.2 × 104 cells/mL to 36.75 × 104 cells/mL after 96 h mono-culture. Additionally, rising CO2 level weakened allelopathic effects of U. pertusa on K. mikimotoi, as demonstrated by the decreased inhibition rate (50.6 % under the original condition VS 34.3 % under the acidified condition after 96 h co-culture) and the decreased reactive oxygen species (ROS) level, malondialdehyde (MDA) content, antioxidant enzymes activity (superoxide dismutase (SOD), peroxidase (POD), glutathione peroxidase (GPX), glutathione reductase (GR) and catalase (CAT) and non-enzymatic antioxidants (glutathione (GSH) and ascorbic acid (ascorbate, vitamin C). Indicators for cell apoptosis of K. mikimotoi including decreased caspase-3 and -9 protease activity were observed when the co-cultured systems were under rising CO2 exposure. Furthermore, high CO2 level disturbed fatty acid synthesis in U. pertusa and significantly decreased the contents of fatty acids with allelopathy, resulting in the allelopathy weakening of U. pertusa. Collectively, rising CO2 level promoted the growth of K. mikimotoi and weakened allelopathic effects of U. pertusa on K. mikimotoi, indicating the increased difficulties in controlling K. mikimotoi using macroalgae in the future.

Wang C., Wang R., Meng L., Chang W., Chen J., Liu C., Song Y., Ding N. & Gao P., 2024. A laboratory study of the increasing competitiveness of Karenia mikimotoi under rising CO2 scenario. Science of the Total Environment 926: 171688. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.171688. Article.

