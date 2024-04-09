Michele K. Robichaux Named as New Partner at Odin Law and Media
USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Michele K. Robichaux to Partner at Odin Law and Media, a law firm passionately serving the video game, digital media and content creation industries.
With an exceptional background in supporting creators from various sectors, including literature, entertainment, and video games, Michele brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Her expertise in navigating complex industry deals, intellectual property rights and privacy compliance matters has been a significant asset to the firm.
Michele's commitment to her clients and the innovative work Odin Law and Media does has been evident since she joined the team. Her enthusiasm and dedication have not only inspired those around her but have also been pivotal in the firm's continuous growth and success.
"I am deeply honored to step into the role of partner at Odin Law and Media," Michele says. "This firm stands out for its dedication to creativity and technology, and I am excited to continue contributing to our unique approach alongside our talented team and exceptional clients."
Brandon J. Huffman, founder of Odin Law and Media, expressed his excitement about Michele's promotion: "Michele has played a crucial role in our firm's development and this new chapter as a partner is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She is the ideal person to help me guide the firm into the future, and I am confident that together, we will achieve great things."
Please join us in congratulating Michele K. Robichaux on her well-deserved promotion. We are excited to see her take on this new role and continue contributing to the success of Odin Law and Media.
About Odin Law and Media
Odin Law and Media is a law firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina since 2017 serving video game, software, interactive & digital media, entertainment and internet clients. For more information, please visit odinlaw.com or contact us at info@odinlaw.com.
Brandon J. Huffman
