Voltrek Successfully Secures More Than $11 Million of EV Charging Construction Services Work

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, announced significant progress in its EV charging business through its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division, Voltrek. Voltrek has successfully secured more than $11 million of open construction services contracts under the Eversource “EV Make Ready” program. These contracts were finalized in FY’24 and represent over 25 individual projects from Eversource Energy, a leading utility focused on sustainability and energy efficiency. These projects were all previously included in Orion’s revenue outlook expectations and are now all contracted and expected to be executed within Orion’s fiscal year 2025, which started April 1, 2024. This achievement underscores the increasing demand for EV charging solutions and reaffirms Voltrek's position as a trusted industry partner.

These planned projects encompass both Level 2 and Level 3 chargers and cater to a diverse range of needs, including public, workplace and fleet charging applications.

"We are excited to showcase our diverse range of projects and products, which highlight our commitment to flexibility, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Voltrek’s President, Kathleen Connors. "Our longstanding relationship with Eversource has continued to grow as we head into FY25 with over $11 million contracted together to support EV infrastructure in the northeast.”

By thoroughly understanding the unique needs and preferences of each client, Voltrek consistently exceeds expectations, fostering satisfaction and loyalty. To learn more about Orion Energy Systems and Voltrek’s EV charging solutions, visit the orionlighting.com website for more information.

