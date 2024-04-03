MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over houses to Stanford housing development beneficiaries

On Tuesday, 2 April 2024, the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and the Overstrand Executive Mayor, Annelie Rabie, handed over the first batch of houses in the latest housing development in Stanford.

The handover marked a significant milestone in the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) efforts to ensure that residents have access to safe, and dignified housing. The 48 housing beneficiaries included farm dwellers, informal settlements residents, and backyarders groupings. In the 2019/20 financial year, the provincial government revised the priority cohort for housing opportunities by making provision for backyarders and farm dwellers. Upon completion, the Stanford development is earmarked to create 621 housing opportunities. It will include areas zoned for commercial and business facilities as well as communal facilities.



Amongst the recipients at the ceremony was Ms. Jeanette Wyngaard, 85-year-old beneficiary, who described the day as her most memorable after 21 years on the waiting list. “I have been a resident of Stanford for over 30 years, and I cannot believe that this day has finally come for me to be a homeowner. I am grateful that to have been blessed with this opportunity, and it is certainly one of the greatest days in my life.”

Former backyarder, Ms. Khumsha Nonstika (57), was grateful for the WCG's efforts to successfully deliver the housing development as she said, “This day is like a dream come true for my family and me. I would like to thank the Minister and Mayor. I don’t have enough words to show my gratitude for this remarkable change that the provincial government has brought to our lives.”

Phase 1 of the R150 million project which broke ground in August 2023 is now completed with 100 houses constructed. The balance of the houses will be handed over to beneficiaries over the remainder of the week. Mayor Rabie said, “I hope that this opportunity brings you and your families much joy and that you will fill these homes with memories. A new community of over 600 households has now begun, and I encourage each of you to get involved in local activities.”



Minister Simmers shared his sentiments on the Stanford housing development and its positive impact on the lives of the beneficiaries. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards ensuring that residents have access to safe, dignified housing. As the two spheres of government, we are transforming lives and laying the foundation for a brighter future for all residents. Witnessing the handover of these houses fills my heart with pride and reaffirms our commitment to building inclusive, thriving communities.”



With the delivery of the Phase 1 in Stanford, the WCG has provided 2 098 houses for backyarders and informal settlement residents in Overstrand municipality since 2019 to date.

