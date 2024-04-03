Treasury hosts webinar on amendments to National Treasury Regulation 16 and Municipal Public Private Partnerships Regulations, 4 and 5 Apr

National Treasury is hosting a three-part webinar series on recent amendments to the National Treasury Regulation 16 (NTR 16) and the municipal public private partnerships regulations.

The webinars aim to provide a platform to create awareness and strengthen the quality of inputs to the amendments process through engagements with stakeholders. The National Treasury is inviting PPP practitioners and interested members of the public to the webinar.

The National Treasury drafted amendments to the NTR 16 and key elements of municipal legislation in line with the recommendations of the completed review of the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) framework. On 19 February 2024, National Treasury published the amendments to the NTR 16 and the Municipal PPP Regulations for public comment.

The webinar will take place in 3 parts. Click on the respective links to register to attend:

Webinar 1:

Topic: Engagement with national and provincial departments on the amendments to National Treasury Regulation 16

Date: 4 April 2024

Time: 09:00 to 13:00

Registration: Link 1

Webinar 2:

Topic: Engagement with local government practitioners on the amendments to Municipal PPP Regulations

Date: 4 April 2024

Time: 14:00 to 17:00

Registration: Link 2

Webinar 3:

Topic: Engagement with the Private Sector on the amendments to the PPP Regulations (NTR 16 and Municipal PPP Regulations)

Date: 5 April 2024

Time: 09:00 to 13:00

Registration: Link 3

