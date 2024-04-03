Submit Release
Minister Mondli Gungubele briefs media on performance of Communications and Digital Technologies department in 2003/24 financial year, 4 Apr

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Hon. Mondli Gungubele invites members of the media to a press briefing that will outline the performance of the department in the past financial year. The minister will touch on key performance areas including the stabilisation of SOEs (SOPA, POSTBANK, etc.), the Percentage increase in broadband penetration and broadband rollout and the implementation of the Broadcasting Digital Migration Programme. 

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 04 April 2024 
Time: 14h00 
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria 

Enquiries: 
DCDT Ministry Spokesperson
Mr Hitekani Magwedze 
Cell: 071 864 8664 
E-mail: hmagwedze@dcdt.gov.za 

 DCDT Media Officer
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi 
Cell: 060 886 4670 
Email: media@dcdt.gov.za
 

