Minister Mondli Gungubele briefs media on performance of Communications and Digital Technologies department in 2003/24 financial year, 4 Apr
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Hon. Mondli Gungubele invites members of the media to a press briefing that will outline the performance of the department in the past financial year. The minister will touch on key performance areas including the stabilisation of SOEs (SOPA, POSTBANK, etc.), the Percentage increase in broadband penetration and broadband rollout and the implementation of the Broadcasting Digital Migration Programme.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 04 April 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
DCDT Ministry Spokesperson
Mr Hitekani Magwedze
Cell: 071 864 8664
E-mail: hmagwedze@dcdt.gov.za
DCDT Media Officer
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi
Cell: 060 886 4670
Email: media@dcdt.gov.za