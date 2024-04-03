Minister Senzo Mchunu inspects progress on construction of uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, 6 Apr

Minister Mchunu to inspect progress on the construction of the uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme to augment water supply to six Districts in KZN

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, joined by the Mayors of eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, Ugu, Ilembe and Harry Gwala District Municipalities will on Saturday, 06 April 2024 undertake an inspection visit of the uMkhomazi Water Scheme project which is currently under construction.

The project, worth more than R20 billion, is expected to be completed in 2029 and involves the construction of a new dam with a wall height within uMkhomazi River. The associated infrastructure will also include a 32km raw water conveyance tunnel and a 5km pipeline to the uMlaza River.

There will also be a balancing dam and a water treatment works in the uMlaza River with a gravity pipeline to the Umgeni Water Supply System which supplies water to more than 5 million people and industries in the province.

This includes the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, uMgungundlovu District Municipality and Harry Gwala District Municipality.

The uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply project is the most viable long-term scheme that will augment the Umgeni Water Supply System which has experienced a deficit from as far back as 2016. Therefore, the augmentation of Umgeni Water Supply System from the uMkhomazi Water Catchment is critical and is expected to increase from 394-million cubic metres a year to 608-million cubic metres a year.

Following the launch of uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply project, Minister Mchunu will interact with the community of ward 3 in the Ugu District to update them on the developments regarding the water project.

Members of the media are invited to attend the project launch and the community engagement. The details are as follows:

Session 1: Site inspection at the Abstraction point of uMkhomazi Dam

Date: 06 April 2024

Venue: Lower uMkhomazi Dam Abstraction Site

TIME: 10:00 – 11:30

*NB: The media Doorstop will take place at this site.

Session 2: Community Engagement

Date: 06 April 2024

Venue: Ngodoyi Sports Ground, Ward 3 – Umdoni Local Municipality, Ugu District (KZN)

Time: 12:00 – 15:00

For confirmations, please contact Sanku Tsunke on 066 299 2915 / tsunkes@dws.gov.za or Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243.

