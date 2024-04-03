Special Investigating Unit investigates allegations of maladministration in KwaZulu-Natal Sports, Arts and Culture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 160 of 2024, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or the department.

Proclamation 160 of 2024 authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of and contracting for serious maladministration for the construction of nine libraries and the panel of suppliers for the supply of books.

The SIU’s probe will look into the construction of the following Libraries:

Dukuduku Library

Nibela Modular Library

Kwankosi Khumalo Modular Library

Kwakhetha Modular Library

Mpembeni Modular Library

Ntunjambili Modular Library

Donny Dalton Modular Library

Mfekayo Modular Library

Kwanzimakwe Modular Library

The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.

Furthermore, the investigation will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money. The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 January 2020 and 28 March 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 January

2020 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za