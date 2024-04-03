Global Foam Insulation Market to reach a valuation of US$ 60.7 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The foam insulation market in the United States expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. The country experiences continuous growth in residential construction, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic expansion. Foam insulation is widely used in new residential construction projects to provide effective thermal insulation, soundproofing, and moisture management solutions.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foam insulation market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 32.6 Billion in 2024, driven by expansion of cold chain logistics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 60.7 Billion by 2034.



There is a growing demand for foam insulation materials for soundproofing and acoustic insulation applications. There is a rising need to mitigate noise transmission in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, as urbanization and noise pollution increase.

Consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship. Foam insulation manufacturers are responding by developing eco friendly and sustainable insulation solutions, including materials made from recycled or renewable sources.

Government investments in infrastructure development projects, such as transportation networks, utilities, and public facilities, are driving the demand for foam insulation materials. The projects require high performance insulation solutions to enhance energy efficiency and durability.

The passive house construction concept, which emphasizes ultra energy efficient building design, is gaining traction worldwide. Foam insulation materials play a crucial role in achieving the rigorous energy performance standards of passive house construction, driving demand in this segment.

There is a growing emphasis on building resilience and mitigating damage, with the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. Foam insulation materials, particularly those with water resistance and durability properties, are sought after for their ability to help protect structures and maintain thermal performance during extreme weather events.

“Prefabricated and modular construction methods are gaining popularity due to their efficiency, cost effectiveness, and sustainability benefits. Foam insulation materials are integral components of prefabricated building elements and modular construction systems, driving demand in these segments,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global foam insulation market was valued at US$ 30.4 Billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

By form, the rigid segment to account for a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

In terms of product types, the polyolefin foam segment to account for a market share of 6.0% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the foam insulation market are

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Lapolla Industries Inc

Huntsman International LLC

DowDuPont

Safco Foam Insulation

Cajun Foam Insulation

Saint-Gobain

EnergyGuard Foam Insulators

Insulation Northwest

Company Portfolio

Saint-Gobain is a multinational corporation specializing in the production of construction materials, including insulation products. In the foam insulation segment, Saint-Gobain offers a range of products such as polyurethane foam insulation boards, spray foam insulation, and other thermal insulation solutions for buildings and industrial applications. Their foam insulation products prioritize energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and indoor comfort.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer of chemical products used in various industries, including insulation and construction. In the foam insulation segment, Huntsman offers polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam insulation materials for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Their foam insulation products are known for their thermal performance, fire resistance, and durability.

Segmentation Analysis of the Foam Insulation Market

By Form:

Rigid

Spray

Flexible



By Product Types:

Polyolefin Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

