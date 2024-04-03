Submit Release
WOBURN, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today that a large independent publishing house has implemented HawkSearch on five of its eCommerce sites.

HawkSearch will bolster the publisher’s growth strategy through AI-powered search within the publisher’s catalog of over twenty-thousand products across five websites. HawkSearch will make the online catalog easier to navigate through site search, autocomplete, and recommendations. For example, a user can search for “Texas Football Autobiography,” and HawkSearch will display the title “Game On,” by the Dallas Cowboys’ legend Emmitt Smith.

The publisher will use HawkSearch Recommendations to power personalized shopping experiences that increase the average size of each order. HawkSearch Recommendations is an AI-powered feature that raises site conversions by displaying results based on the shopper’s search habits and individual preferences.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “Our collaboration with this independent publisher reflects our ability to help grow revenue for publishers with multiple eCommerce sites. The AI-powered search capabilities of HawkSearch play a pivotal role in managing complex product inventories, offering users a streamlined and effective online shopping journey.”

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Independent Publisher Implements Bridgeline's HawkSearch

