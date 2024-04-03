Lily AI Expands Internationally Powered by Strong North American Growth

Christopher Roye to Lead Lily AI in Europe While Terry Hunter and Martin Newman Join Lily’s Advisory Board

MOUNTAINVIEW, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced the opening of its London office as the base for its EMEA business, supporting the Company’s growing roster of retailers and brands operating in the UK and Europe. The leadership team sees significant opportunity for Lily’s unique AI solution throughout the European market.

“Fueled by our accelerated growth in the U.S., we are bullish on bringing our robust capabilities to retailers and brands across Europe,” said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lily AI. “In the U.K., we are seeing both eCommerce leaders and brand marketers embracing Lily AI’s proven, customer-centric approach to shopping experiences and conversion, and we are only at the beginning of this surging global demand curve.”

The European eCommerce market hit US$631 billion in revenue in 2023 ; the UK held the lead position with an eCommerce market making up 9.3% of its GDP. Additionally, spending in search advertising in Europe is forecasted to reach US$78.97 billion by 2028 , and digital ad spending overall in Western Europe is projected to hit US$111.18 billion by 2027 .

Leading Lily AI’s European expansion, Christopher Roye, former Head of Global Sales at Astound Commerce, has been named Senior Director EMEA, and will report directly to Ahmed Naiem, President, Lily AI. Additionally, Terry Hunter and Martin Newman, two UK-based digital commerce veterans, have been added to Lily’s advisory board to share their unparalleled expertise in the global eCommerce landscape.

“I’m pleased to welcome Chris, Terry and Martin to the Lily AI team as we increase our presence in the EMEA region. Chris brings extensive leadership experience coupled with an accomplished record of driving growth, global expansion, and business development,” Naiem said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with him and tapping Terry and Martin’s insights as we embark upon this next phase of Lily’s growth.”

Mssrs. Hunter and Newman join existing UK-based advisory board member Brendan Dorrian of Rarely Heard Voices to share their distinctive UK and EU business perspectives. Hunter is a serial entrepreneur with an extensive background in driving global revenue and strategic direction for multiple digital commerce companies. Newman, founder of The Customer First Group and Customer Service Action, is a globally renowned authority in the fields of Customer Centricity and Customer Experience who has helped transform multi-channel operations for brands such as Burberry, Harrods, and Ted Baker, among others.

Lily AI’s European business will mirror its North American product suite, providing AI-powered solutions for operations across the entire retail value chain.

