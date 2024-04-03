Gene Expression Analysis Market is Expected to Reach $6.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Expression Analysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like the rising focus on precision medicine and biomarker discovery are fueling the adoption of gene expression profiling technologies. Researchers and healthcare providers are leveraging these tools to identify unique molecular signatures associated with diseases, facilitating early detection and targeted therapies. Moreover, advancements in technology, particularly in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray techniques, are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of gene expression analysis, making it more accessible across research, clinical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing focus on Single-Cell Analysis Key Market Driver Advancements in gene editing technology

Based on product & service, the gene expression analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and services. The reagents & consumables segment is further sub-segmented assays & kits, enzymes, DNA chips, and others. The instruments are further sub-segmented as PCR, NGS, DNA Microarrays, and other instruments. The services are further sub-segmented as gene expression analysis services, and bioinformatics solutions. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global gene expression analysis market in 2023. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of reagents & consumables due to the growing volume of genetic tests in drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and pharmacogenomic applications.

Based on application, the gene expression analysis market is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. In 2023, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest share of the gene expression analysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing investment in the development and advancement of RNA-based therapeutics. Additionally, the rising availability of investments, grants, and funds is anticipated to boost the market for drug discovery & development applications in the forecast period.

Based on end user, the gene expression analysis market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2023, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the gene expression analysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising R&D for pharmaceutical development, growing pipeline of therapeutic drugs, and increasing collaborations among pharma & biotech companies for the development of RNA-based therapeutics.

The key regional markets for the global gene expression analysis market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The development of gene therapy, focus on gene expression studies, availability of funding for NGS research, increasing R&D spending, and favorable government funding are key factors supporting the growth of the North American gene expression analysis market. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing investments, partnerships, and collaborations by pharma & biotech companies for genomics research are projected to drive the growth of the gene expression analysis market in Asia Pacific.

Gene Expression Analysis market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

Revvity (US)

PacBio (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc (US)

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited (UK)

BGI (China)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Standard BioTools (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK)

GenScript (US)

Takara Bio Inc (Japan)

10x Genomics (US)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

Twist Bioscience (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

LGC Limited (UK)

CD Genomics (US)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (US)

BioSpyder Inc (US)

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the gene expression analysis market into the following segments:

Gene expression analysis market, by Product & Service

Reagents & Consumables Assays & kits Enzymes DNA chips Others

Instruments PCR NGS DNA Microarrays Other instruments

Service Gene Expression Analysis RNA Sequencing Services Other Services Bioinformatics Solutions



Gene expression analysis market, by Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Other applications

Gene expression analysis market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Other end users

Gene expression analysis market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Ara Emirates Rest of GCC Countries Rest of Middle East (RoME)

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Life Sciences Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Government Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Agricultural & Environmental Organizations

Third-party Suppliers, Direct Suppliers, Distributors, and Channel Partners

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the gene expression analysis market based on product & service, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyze micromarkets for individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall gene expression analysis market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the market size of the segments concerning six regions, namely: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business & product excellence strategy.

