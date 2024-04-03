MCNY Announces Industry Executive Chet Dalzell of Digital Advertising Alliance to Serve as 2024 Club President

Marketing Club of New York also names new officers for its Board of Director alongside a new “free” membership and corporate sponsor model

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran public relations and public affairs executive Chet Dalzell, senior vice president of operations and participant engagement of Digital Advertising Alliance – the home of the “AdChoices” program, is named new president of Marketing Club of New York (MCNY), the Board of Directors has announced.



The Board also named its officers for the current one-year term, while also announcing that membership in the club will be free for professionals, enabling access to all Greater New York marketing professionals to join, effective immediately. In tandem, corporations in the marketing community will serve as sponsors for the club, enabling support for the non-profit organization’s programming, networking, awards recognition and marketing education activities.



Photo: Incoming Marketing Club of New York 2024 President Chet Dalzell of Digital Advertising Alliance

“MCNY provides Greater New York area marketing professionals a great place to connect – and keep abreast of top marketing trends,” said Dalzell, who has held public relations and corporate communications positions at Digital Advertising Alliance, Harte-Hanks, Direct Marketing Association and the State of Connecticut Senate – and is a University of Connecticut alumnus. “Since my first days in New York, originally in the direct and data-driven marketing ranks, I’ve built a network of industry relationships and friends, many of them club members, spanning all disciplines in our field. What we have in common – we all care about integrity, ethics, and results, while bringing along the next generation of marketing professionals. As we approach the club’s centennial in 2026, we aim to grow our membership base by focusing on career development, having fun and offering superb programming and information.”

Joining Dalzell as 2024 MCNY Board officers are:

Immediate Past President: Alicia Wiedemann, co-founder and head of strategy, Summer Friday;

Treasurer: Charlie Swift, executive vice president, head of marketing and account management, Adstra;

Secretary: Meg Ugenti, corporate director of marketing, Focus USA; and,

Vice President, Growth, and Club Manager: Barry Blumenfield, owner of Blumenfield Consulting LLC.

The club also announced a new board member in Peilin Corbanese, vice president of analytics, EXL, who will join other current Board members including additional representatives from Alliant, CBSi, Epsilon, Savvy Financial, Stirista and Wiland.

“Mentorship matters,” Dalzell said. “2024 will be the 40th anniversary of our Silver Apples awards program – honoring New York City-and-beyond marketing’s best, providing blueprints for career paths and raising money for student scholarships. We are also slated to have plenty of networking this year -- with our Comedy and Cocktails event, New York Yankees outing, among other meetups – and ongoing career and marketing practice focused programming. We opened 2024 – for the 18th year – with our popular, insight-laden Annual Outlook event with Bruce Biegel of Winterberry Group. There is $570 billion to spend in U.S. marketing this year – how we will do so responsibly and efficiently focused on business results? Suffice to say, it’s a great time to be in marketing, be in New York, and be a part of MCNY.”

The Marketing Club of New York's mission is “to educate and connect new and established marketers and their companies to build their professional network and stay ahead of today's marketing trends.”

“We invite companies to help us in our mission this year and serve as a sponsor as we engage a new generation of marketers,” Dalzell said. “We are taking the club to exciting places.”

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) has served the direct marketing field since the club’s founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.

