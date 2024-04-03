NA Vice Chairman holds talks with Hungarian counterpart

VIETNAM, April 3 - BUDAPEST — The Việt Nam-Hungary comprehensive partnership has grown soundly across various sectors, with the countries’ parliamentary cooperation thriving on both bilateral and multilateral fronts, stated Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Quang Phương at his recent talks with Márta Mátrai, First Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Budapest.

The Vietnamese legislator took the occasion to propose both sides maintain exchanges of high-level delegations and specialised committees, enhance mutual cooperation and support at multilateral forums, and coordinate the implementation of agreements signed between the two parliaments during the visit of Vietnamese NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Hungary in 2022.

The two NA’s joint organisation of legislative workshops is an effective and practical mechanism that needs to be further leveraged, Phương said.

On the Hungarian side, Mátrai stated Việt Nam stands as Hungary's foremost important partner in Southeast Asia.

Hungary, situated at the heart of Europe with flexible legal frameworks, hopes to receive more investment cooperation from Việt Nam, she noted.

The senior officials exchanged views on mutual concerns, with Phương expressing a wish for the Hungarian government to support the recognition of the Vietnamese expat community, which numbers around 6,000, as an ethnic minority of the country.

As part of his trip to Hungary from April 1-3, the NA vice chairman paid a courtesy call to the speaker of the Hungarian NA, László Kövér, who affirmed that the relationship between the two NAs is one of special importance, characterised by frequent and effective delegation exchanges as well as the maintenance of a legislative dialogue mechanism for experience exchanges.

Phương told Kövér that Việt Nam wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Hungary, the country’s traditional friend and first and only comprehensive partner in the Central Eastern European region.

He expressed his hope for both sides to continue stepping up engagements at all levels through the party, government and parliamentary channels as well as people-to-people exchanges, to further strengthen mutual political trust and understanding.

He also conveyed an invitation from NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to welcome the Hungarian NA speaker to visit Việt Nam at the earliest opportunity.

While in Hungary, Phương also met with the chairpersons of the Hungary-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Hungary-Việt Nam Friendship Association, visited the Vietnamese Embassy, and met with representatives of some prominent associations.

At these meetings, he shared his hope to continue maintaining exchanges between the friendship parliamentarians' groups for better mutual understanding and parliamentary cooperation in the time to come. The NA Vice Chairman also affirmed that people-to-people exchanges are an important diplomatic channel, contributing to fostering bilateral friendship. — VNS