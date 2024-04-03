POET to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research on April 10

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (POET) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for data center, telecommunication and AI markets today announced that Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024.



DATE: April 10

TIME: 10:00am EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

POET announced the immediate availability of Wavelight™ , the Company’s debut entry into the 800G Optical Module market targeted at AI cluster and data center operators.





, the Company’s debut entry into the 800G Optical Module market targeted at AI cluster and data center operators. POET announced it will collaborate with MultiLane, Inc., a leading provider of high-speed interconnect test products, to develop second generation 800G and 1.6T pluggable optical modules.





At the recent Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) held March 26 – 28, 2024 in San Diego, POET was one of only a few companies demonstrating the capability for 200G/lane speeds in its advanced transmit and receive optical engines, components in the critical path to 1.6T and 3.2T pluggable modules.





Also at OFC, POET demonstrated Starlight™, an 8-channel packaged light source powering chip-to-chip communication in AI clusters and next generation cloud data center networks.



About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient, passive integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, Pa., Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.



