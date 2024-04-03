Arqit clarifies certain Form 144 filings

LONDON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, announced today clarification regarding certain Form 144 filings. On a routine basis, Form 144 filings are made by officers and directors of the Company in connection with shares sold to cover tax obligations arising from the vesting of compensatory equity grants (also known as "sale to cover" transactions). Such “sale to cover” transactions do not represent any discretionary sales by those officers and directors. Commencing with Form 144 filings in April 2024, Fidelity Stock Plan Services, which administers Arqit’s employee share plan, will denote “sale to cover” transactions in relevant Form 144 filings for greater transparency.



Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption Platform as a Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compliant with NSA standards and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Winner of two Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024. Recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards. Winners of the National Cyber Awards’ Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

