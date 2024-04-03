Dr. Marra Francis Joins Genece Health as Chief Medical Officer

DEL MAR, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genece Health, a molecular testing company focused on improving cancer detection for lung, breast, ovarian and other cancers, today announced that Marra Francis, MD, FACOG, has joined the company as its chief medical officer.



Dr. Francis is a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist with over 23 years of clinical practice and 18 years of commercial leadership roles across the diagnostics and biotech sectors. She is also currently a member of the MIT Catalyst Faculty. Most recently, Dr. Francis was an advisor to Droplet Biosciences and to Exai Bio, where she built their respective target product profiles ahead of Droplet’s first product launch and Exai’s clinical validation study. At Delphi, she led an early access program for their flagship commercial test. Dr. Francis’ past experience also includes serving as head of medical affairs for women's health of Sema4 (now GeneDx); as executive medical director of EverlyWell; and as chief medical officer of Aspira Women's Health. Earlier in her career, she served as both vice chair and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Woodlands. Dr. Francis holds a medical degree from the University of Connecticut Health Center and a bachelor of arts degree in biology from Occidental College.



Dr. Marra Francis named as Genece Health CMO





“We are delighted to have Marra join our team at a very exciting time for Genece,” said Greg Gosch, CEO of Genece Heath. “Marra’s clinical expertise in women’s health and oncology will be pivotal in the advancement of our clinical studies and bringing our liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology to market. Our goal is to empower physicians with critical insights they need to make informed decisions and improve patient care. Marra will be instrumental in driving key milestones to ultimately help change the way cancer is detected.”

About Genece Health

Genece leverages a proprietary liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology for early cancer detection. The Company was founded in 2022 through a strategic partnership with GC Genome, the genomics arm of GC Corporation, a leading life sciences company in South Korea. Genece focuses on the acute need for targeted screening and detection tools to support decision-making when a mass or lump is detected through imaging, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and improve care. The Company’s initial applications include high-mortality and women’s health cancers. For more information, visit genecehealth.com or follow Genece on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

investors@genecehealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c648163-47e0-4823-b27d-e8426f22ed15