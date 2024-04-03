“Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill” Photo Contest: Politics and Pets Collide

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a celebration of the importance of furry companionship amidst the hustle and bustle of Canadian politics, the Canadian Animal Health Institute is thrilled to announce the launch of our second annual “Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill” photo contest!

This unique contest invites parliamentarians, staffers, members of the press gallery, and those with direct ties to the Hill to showcase their beloved pets for a chance to be crowned cutest on the Hill.

"We're excited to bring a touch of whimsy and warmth to Parliament Hill with the return of our Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill photo contest," said Dr. Filejski, CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute. "We can't wait to see the incredible diversity of pets and personalities that grace Parliament Hill. Whether they have paws, hooves, fur, feathers, or scales, each pet brings something special to the table, and we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on the important role they play in our lives.”

Between now and May 3rd MPs, Senators, staffers, members of the press gallery, and all those working on the Hill are encouraged to submit a photo of their beloved pet for a chance to be crowned the ‘Cutest Pet on Parliament Hill’, a title which comes with bragging rights for a whole year. A panel of esteemed judges will select the top ten entries based on criteria including overall cuteness, creativity, personality (i.e. a fun bio), and a connection to Canada.

Once the top 10 finalists in each category are selected, the selection process will then turn over to the public for their votes! The pet with the most votes in each category: Dog, Cat and Other Pet, will be crowned at a special ceremony in Ottawa on June 11th.

May the cutest pet win!

For contest details please visit www.cahi-icsa.ca.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact : Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager

437-253-1667 ext, 105 ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca

