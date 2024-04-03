Sono-Tek Welcomes Dr. Adeniyi Lawal to Board of Directors

- Dr. Lawal has Deep Renewable Energy Expertise in Chemical Energy Conversion Processes -

MILTON, N.Y., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, announced the election of Dr. Adeniyi Lawal to the Company’s Board of Directors effective today. Dr. Lawal is expected to eventually replace Dr. Donald F. Mowbray, the Board member with the most significant technical expertise, who has indicated that he may not stand for reelection and whose current term expires as of the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders which is expected to be held in August 2024.

Dr. Lawal is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Department of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, Stevens Institute of Technology, a leading teaching and research university, where he has been a member of the faculty for over 25 years. His core expertise is in catalysis, reaction engineering and process intensification with specific application to renewable energy, a core market for Sono-Tek. In recent years, the Company has established collaborative projects with Dr. Lawal and his students at Stevens Institute which has contributed to an improved understanding of Sono-Tek’s proprietary ultrasonic atomization technology.

Dr. Christopher L Coccio, Executive Chairman of Sono-Tek, said, “We welcome Dr. Lawal to the Board of Sono-Tek. His extensive research experience and knowledge of the renewable energy landscape is expected to bring valuable insights to our Board on emerging local and global business opportunities in green energy. This is a critical area of our business, and we look forward to his contributions, as well as the overlap and interchange he will have with Don Mowbray, the Board’s technical expert since 2003. It is our honor to have him join our Board of Directors.”

During his 25-year tenure at Stevens, Dr. Lawal has held several administrative positions, including Program Director, Associate Department Chair, and now, Department Chair. He has directed research groups in academia, and has been a highly successful researcher, having executed several multi-million dollar, and multi-year projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. ACS-Petroleum Research Fund, GAF Materials Corporation, Phillips Netherlands, and International Flavors & Fragrances have also funded his research. He has published extensively in highly esteemed, archival journals and is the recipient of five U.S. and International patents. Dr. Lawal has also been active in scientific societies, and has organized and chaired national and international conferences. He received a B.Sc (Honors) Degree in Engineering from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, an S.M. Degree from MIT and a Ph.D. from McGill University, Canada, both in Chemical Engineering.

