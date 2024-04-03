Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,395 in the last 365 days.

Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that members of its management team will deliver a company presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 10, 2024 at 8:45 am ET.

The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website. www.milestonepharma.com

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat highly symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:
Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations
Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more