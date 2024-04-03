Submit Release
Moldova: grants for business support organisations on both sides of the Nistru River

The European Union’s ‘Confidence Building Measures’ Programme, implemented by UNDP, is launching a competition dedicated to strengthening the capacity of NGOs supporting private sector development on both sides of the Nistru River. 

Business support organisations, sectoral business associations, chambers of commerce, unions, etc. are invited to participate in the competition.

Two grants of up to US$40,000 will be awarded to two business support organisations that will strengthen collaborative relationships with academia, industry, government, civil society/or the private sector.

Priority will be given to project ideas to promote “green” business models or trade facilitation solutions to improve the competitiveness of the business environment on both sides of the Dniester.

The competition will primarily support projects that involve vulnerable groups such as women, youth, working elderly, refugees or workers in the agricultural sector.

The deadline for applications is 22 April.

