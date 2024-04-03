Europe Day 2024 in Armenia: save the dates in May and June

Europe Day 2024 celebrations will be held in Armenia from 10 May to 6 June.

The EU Delegation to Armenia will hold festive events in Yerevan and in different regions of the country, as well as informative meetings, exhibitions and concerts dedicated to the activities of the EU in Armenia.

The programme starts on 10 May in Yerevan with the opening of the exhibition ‘Europe is Us’. A film festival will also be held in Yerevan and the regions from 27 May to 6 June.

On 17 May, celebrations will be held in Lori. There will be an info fair of local projects, various festive events for residents and a concert.

On 23 May a fair and festive activities will be held in Sunik.

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Armenia will also organise activities in Euroclubs in Gyumri, Oshakan, and Vayk.

A more detailed programme of events will be published later.

