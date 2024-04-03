Submit Release
Grants for NGOs to develop recovery programme for psychologists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The EU-funded EU4Recovery project invites Ukrainian NGOs to participate in a grant competition to develop a psychological recovery programme for psychologists of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. The project will be implemented in cooperation with the Psychological Support Department of the SES of Ukraine.

The project aims to reduce the professional burnout and improve the mental health of SES psychologists, including through finding ways to overcome traumatic experiences. NGOs are expected to develop and pilot a mental recovery programme or suggest supervisory support for SES psychologists.

The programme will finance projects for SES psychologists from Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

The deadline for applications is 12 April.

The grant will be funded with the support of the European Union under the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

