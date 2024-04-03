Bong Go helps promote diverse talents at 27th Araw ng Davao's Magic Competition

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to attend the 1st Stage Open Magic Competition during the 27th Araw ng Davao celebrations on Saturday, March 30.

"Ang kumpetisyong ito ay hindi lamang isang pagtitipon ng ating mga mahuhusay na magikero mula sa iba't ibang sulok ng Mindanao kundi isang pagkakataon din upang ipamalas sa buong mundo ang natatanging talento at galing ng Pilipino sa iba't ibang larangan," said Go in a video message.

"Ang pagtitipong ito ay sumasalamin sa ating pagkakaisa, pagkamalikhain, at ang walang hanggang hangarin nating magbigay saya sa ating kapwa," he added.

The 1st Stage Open Magic Competition drew performers from across the city, showcasing their illusionary skills in a celebration of creativity and dexterity. The event, as part of the Araw ng Davao festivities, reflects the city's vibrant culture and its residents' love for diverse forms of entertainment.

By participating in this event, Senator Go demonstrates his belief that competitive spirit and the pursuit of excellence in non-sporting events can also foster the values associated with athletic endeavors.

"Hindi lamang tayo nagtitipon upang magtagisan ng husay, bagkus upang ipakita rin ang diwa ng pagiging Pilipino - ang pagmamahal sa sining at kultura, at ang patuloy na pagtatanggol sa ating pambansang pagkakakilanlan," said Go.

During the event held at NCCC Mall Buhangin, the Malasakit Team gave away shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the 15 magicians.

"Sa lahat ng mga kalahok, inihahatid ko ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pagbati. Sa bawat laban, isang pagkakataon ito upang maging inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga kabataang Pilipino, na ang sipag, tiyaga, at determinasyon ay susi sa pag-abot ng kanilang mga pangarap," Go said.

As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go has been a vocal advocate for engaging Filipino youth in sports as a means to promote health, discipline, and unity, aligning with his well-known motto, "Get into sports, stay away from drugs."

As part of his advocacy to help the city develop further, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and the acquisition of ambulances.