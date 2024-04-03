PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release

April 3, 2024 Bong Go urges DOH, DBM to prioritize pleas of healthcare workers and settle unpaid Health Emergency Allowances due to them During a public hearing on Tuesday, April 2, conducted by the Senate Committee on Health joint with the Committee on Finance, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expedite the release of the long-overdue Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) owed to healthcare workers for their critical service during the pandemic. Last Congress, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of the Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers. During the hearing, Go commenced with an acknowledgment of the healthcare workers' sacrifices during the pandemic. He expressed his commitment to ensuring their welfare is prioritized, particularly in urging concerned agencies for the release of the HEA. "Sila po ang heroes sa panahon ng pandemya, hindi po natin mararating ito kung hindi po dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo," he said. "Alam niyo, isisingit ko nalang po. Nabanggit po sa (social media) posts ng mga healthcare workers natin na hindi pa nakatanggap ng HEA, nanawagan po sila sa akin. Gusto ko lang po sagutin ito. Nabanggit niyo doon na maybe na lip service lang po yung panawagan natin. Hindi po ako ganun, ako po yung taong aksyon agad," Go stated. He clarified that while senators, like himself, can advocate and push for priorities within the budget, the initial proposals and allocations come from the Executive Branch, specifically through the DBM, before being scrutinized and approved by the legislative bodies and finally signed by the President. The implementation of the government's budget also lies with the executive. "So, tatanungin po natin sila ngayon kung ano po ba ang naging prayoridad nila, at kung isa ba ang Health Emergency Allowance sa prayoridad nila dito sa paglalaan po ng pondo," he said. During the discussion, it was revealed that more than PhP19 billion has been allocated for HEA, with an additional PhP2.3 billion earmarked as unprogrammed funds. Go queried the proportion of the unprogrammed funds, emphasizing, "So, out of PhP731 billion (unprogrammed funds), PhP2.3 billion lang po ang inilaan sa unprogrammed funds ng Health Emergency Allowance. Bakit po ganun kaliit?" DBM Undersecretary Janet Abuel responded, explaining that the PhP2.3 billion allocated for the HEA is in addition to the PhP19.962 billion provided under the DOH budget for the same purpose. Abuel clarified that the allocation was based on the DBM's and the health committee's strong desire to fulfill the amounts due to both public and private health workers as far as the health emergency allowance is concerned. Furthermore, the DBM official mentioned that the DBM had advised the DOH that they could utilize another line item, the Administration and Personal Benefits Fund (APB), which amounts to PhP12.775 billion under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), to supplement the funding for HEA. This strategy was presented as a way to further support the health workers on top of the already allocated funds. The hearing also provided a platform for healthcare workers to voice their frustrations and concerns directly. Ronald Ignacio from the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines (UPHUP) provided an account of the desperate situation faced by healthcare workers, "Wala na po kaming pagbabalingan. (Hindi na po) namin alam kung saan kami mababaling dahil nagpunta na po kami sa ilang legislators, nag-ingay na po kami sa social media for the longest time, for the past three years, para lamang po mabigyan ng kasagutan 'yung mga katanungan namin regarding our Health Emergency Allowance." Donell John Siazon from the University of Sto. Tomas Hospital Union highlighted the significant sacrifices made by healthcare workers during the pandemic and the perceived neglect they now face, "We have proven our worth during the time of pandemic. Nung nakiusap po ang gobyerno na labanan ang COVID-19, we were there. Namatay po 'yung mga kasamahan po namin in the front line." With this, Go reiterated his support for the healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting the health of every Filipino. "Let me repeat. Ever since the pandemic started, kaisa nyo po ako dito. Nakikisimpatya po ako sa inyo... ipinaglalaban ko po kayo dito," Go declared, acknowledging the profound sacrifices made by healthcare workers, including those who paid the ultimate price. The senator's reference to his own advocacy efforts, including a privilege speech made in 2020 to expedite the release of death benefits for healthcare workers who died due to COVID-19, served to highlight his sincerity in championing their welfare. "Napakaliit na halaga niyan kumpara sa sakripisyo ninyo sa panahon ng pandemya. Hindi natin mararating ito kung di po dahil sa inyong sakripisyo," he continued. In his appeal to the DOH and the DBM, Go then made a call for prioritizing the healthcare workers' welfare and benefits, particularly as the nation moves forward from the state of public health emergency declared due to the pandemic. "Ang importante dito, maisara na po 'yung obligasyon ng gobyerno sa inyo. What is due sa inyo, dapat pong bayaran ng gobyerno. Services rendered na po 'yan at pinagpawisan n'yo po 'yan," Go stressed. Both the DOH and the DBM committed to reconcile records and ensure that the healthcare workers' dues are expedited. Abuel addressed the budget allocations and the intricacies of fund disbursement, laying out the numbers and the government's plan of action. She affirmed, "Yes, Mr. Chair. The DBM is one with the Committee Chairperson in our strong desire to fulfill and complete the amounts due to our public and private health workers as far as the Health Emergency Allowance is concerned." DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa acknowledged the delays and the bureaucratic hurdles but reassured everyone of his commitment to rectify the situation. Herbosa pledged, "Promise ko po sa ating mga health workers na hindi pa nababayaran. Gagawin ko lahat ng posible para mabayaran na sila at ma-kumpleto 'yung Health Emergency Allowance na batas po na ipinasa ng ating chairman." The senator then pledged continued oversight and monitoring of the Senate Health Committee to ensure that healthcare workers receive the recognition and compensation they rightfully deserve.