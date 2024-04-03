Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III following the earthquake that hit Taiwan

We stand in solidarity with the people of Taiwan during this difficult time and offer our unwavering support as you work to rebuild and recover. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in this tragic event.

In light of the earthquake's impact, I urge the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to swiftly prioritize the welfare of our fellow Filipinos who may be affected by this natural disaster. We must act with urgency to extend the necessary assistance and support to our OFWs and ensure their safety and well-being.

Having witnessed Taiwan people's resilience and strength, I know they will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger than ever before.