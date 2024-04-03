Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,390 in the last 365 days.

Lapid: Ensure safety of Pinoys in Taiwan

PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release
April 3, 2024

LAPID: ENSURE SAFETY OF PINOYS IN TAIWAN

Senator Manuel Lito Lapid urged the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan to immediately ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos there after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country today, April 3, 2024.

Lapid said MECO officials should assist the Filipinos, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, who are in need.

MECO serves as the Philippines' representative office in the self-ruled island.

"MECO officials should give assistance to our kababayans, especially our OFWs, and ensure their welfare and safety," Lapid stressed.

A major earthquake has struck the east coast of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.4, according to the US Geological Survey. It's the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Initial reports said there were no Filipinos hurt or badly affected by the earthquake that stuck the island-nation. Four people have been confirmed dead in Taiwan, and at least 57 others are injured. At least 26 buildings have collapsed, trapping several people.

Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines have all canceled tsunami warnings issued after the quake hit.

The Philippines is the third largest source of foreign workers in Taiwan, led by Indonesia and Vietnam.

Based on OWWA-DMW data, there are 151,562 Filipinos working in Taiwan as of October, 2023.

You just read:

Lapid: Ensure safety of Pinoys in Taiwan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more