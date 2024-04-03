LAPID: ENSURE SAFETY OF PINOYS IN TAIWAN

Senator Manuel Lito Lapid urged the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan to immediately ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos there after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country today, April 3, 2024.

Lapid said MECO officials should assist the Filipinos, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, who are in need.

MECO serves as the Philippines' representative office in the self-ruled island.

"MECO officials should give assistance to our kababayans, especially our OFWs, and ensure their welfare and safety," Lapid stressed.

A major earthquake has struck the east coast of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.4, according to the US Geological Survey. It's the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Initial reports said there were no Filipinos hurt or badly affected by the earthquake that stuck the island-nation. Four people have been confirmed dead in Taiwan, and at least 57 others are injured. At least 26 buildings have collapsed, trapping several people.

Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines have all canceled tsunami warnings issued after the quake hit.

The Philippines is the third largest source of foreign workers in Taiwan, led by Indonesia and Vietnam.

Based on OWWA-DMW data, there are 151,562 Filipinos working in Taiwan as of October, 2023.