Deputy Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Li Jinjin Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Thailand to China Chatchai Viriyavejakul

On April 3, 2024, Deputy Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Li Jinjin accepted the copy of credentials presented by newly-appointed Ambassador of Thailand to China Chatchai Viriyavejakul, who arrived in China on April 2.

