Ilham Aliyev received Saint Petersburg Governor

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Alexander Beglov, Governor of Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted Azerbaijan's flourishing friendly relations with Russia across various domains, and that the country's cooperation with different regions of Russia, including the city of Saint Petersburg, contributes to strengthening of the ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Beglov fondly recalled their past meetings, expressing confidence that the Governor's visit would yield fruitful outcomes and provide an excellent opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects.

They stressed that notable events had been held in Saint Petersburg to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and warmly acknowledged the contributions of several distinguished Azerbaijanis to the development of the city of Saint Petersburg.

Discussions during the meeting covered the expansion of trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as the strengthening of humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation between relevant institutions. Mutual interest in strengthening relations was expressed, noting with pleasure the signing of the 4-year Road Map during a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saint Petersburg, that has been active for the past two decades.

Then, a keepsake was presented to the head of state.