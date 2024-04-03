Hereditary Angioedema Market Size was ~USD 2,400 Million in 2023 to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

Hereditary Angioedema Market

DelveInsight’s Hereditary Angioedema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Hereditary Angioedema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hereditary Angioedema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hereditary Angioedema market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Hereditary Angioedema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hereditary Angioedema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hereditary Angioedema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hereditary Angioedema Market Report:

The Hereditary Angioedema market size was valued approximately USD 2,400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Throughout all the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the United States consistently maintained the largest market size, estimated to be nearly USD 2,000 million in 2023. This figure is projected to increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In Feb 2024, BioCryst introduced ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Italy.

In Jan 2024, Ionis disclosed favorable topline findings from the Phase III OASIS-HAE study evaluating the investigational drug donidalorsen in individuals with hereditary angioedema. Based on these results, Ionis is in the process of preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Dec 2023, CSL Behring has declared that the FDA has acknowledged a Biologics License Application (BLA) for garadacimab (CSL312) as a monthly prophylactic treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of hereditary angioedema (HAE) across the Seven Major Markets (7MM) was 13,900. It is anticipated that this figure will experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the year 2034.

Within the EU4 and the UK region, the United Kingdom exhibited the largest diagnosed prevalent population of hereditary angioedema (HAE), with almost 1,400 cases, followed closely by Germany, which reported 1,300 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023. Conversely, Spain and Italy had the lowest diagnosed prevalent populations, each with fewer than 1,000 cases in 2023.

The developing pipeline for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) includes numerous drugs designed for both prophylactic and treatment purposes. Examples include garadacimab, donidalorsen, KVD900, NTLA2002, and various others, each targeting a wide array of mechanisms.

Potential therapeutic targets include blocking the bradykinin-B2-receptor, plasma kallikrein inhibitor, inhibiting factor XII (for example, by using a blocking antibody), and preventing the cleavage of prekallikrein. In addition, a small number of gene treatments are being developed to treat Hereditary Angioedema; they will aid in the treatment of recently discovered mutations such FXII and PLG HAE.

Key Hereditary Angioedema Companies: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Astria Therapeutics, Pharvaris Netherlands B.V, Intellia Therapeutics, Takeda, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Shire, and others

Key Hereditary Angioedema Therapies: KVD900, NTLA-2002, BMN 331, Garadacimab, Donidalorse, STAR-0215, PHA121, NTLA-2002, TAK-743, KVD900, CSL312, Lanadelumab, and others

The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the diagnosed prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema in the 7MM varied according to gender, with prevalent cases higher in females than males

Hereditary Angioedema Overview

Rarely occurring hereditary angioedema (HAE) is characterized by recurrent episodes of localized subcutaneous (SC) or mucosal edema, most commonly affecting the oropharynx, upper respiratory tract, skin, and intestines.

Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hereditary Angioedema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hereditary Angioedema

Prevalent Cases of Hereditary Angioedema by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hereditary Angioedema

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary Angioedema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hereditary Angioedema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hereditary Angioedema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapies and Key Companies

Hereditary Angioedema Market Strengths

Increasing identification of a novel genetic mutation in various regions warranting further focus on the types and associated pathophysiology, including recognition of hormonal changes

Hereditary Angioedema Market Opportunities

Proliferating demand for therapies with improved patient compliance, fewer side effects, improved resistance profile, and long-acting therapies

Scope of the Hereditary Angioedema Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Assessment: Hereditary Angioedema current marketed and Hereditary Angioedema emerging therapies

Hereditary Angioedema Market Dynamics: Hereditary Angioedema market drivers and Hereditary Angioedema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hereditary Angioedema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hereditary Angioedema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hereditary Angioedema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hereditary Angioedema

3. SWOT analysis of Hereditary Angioedema

4. Hereditary Angioedema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hereditary Angioedema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hereditary Angioedema Disease Background and Overview

7. Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hereditary Angioedema

9. Hereditary Angioedema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hereditary Angioedema Unmet Needs

11. Hereditary Angioedema Emerging Therapies

12. Hereditary Angioedema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hereditary Angioedema Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hereditary Angioedema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hereditary Angioedema Market Drivers

16. Hereditary Angioedema Market Barriers

17. Hereditary Angioedema Appendix

18. Hereditary Angioedema Report Methodology

