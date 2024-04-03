Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion, levodopa,carbidopa,entacapone, Date of authorisation: 23/08/2011, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Each Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion tablet contains one complete dose of levodopa, in seven strengths, with corresponding amounts of carbidopa and entacapone to improve its effectiveness.

The strength of Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion that the patient should use is based on the amount of levodopa they need to control their symptoms. See the summary of product characteristics (also part of the EPAR) for full instructions on how patients should be switched to Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion, and on how the dose is adjusted during treatment.

The maximum daily dose of Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion is 10 tablets, except for the tablets containing 175 mg levodopa and 43.75 mg carbidopa, for which the maximum daily dose is eight tablets, and those containing 200 mg levodopa and 50 mg carbidopa, for which it is seven tablets.

Levodopa/Carbidopa/Entacapone Orion tablets should be taken whole, with or without food. They should be used with caution in patients with mild to moderately reduced liver function or severely reduced kidney function. They should not be used in patients with severe liver problems.