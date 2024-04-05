ApexVigil’s new Covert Magnetic GPS Tracking Service aims to slash vehicle theft
To mark the launch, 500 Units now available at a special introductory rate
“Our mission is to reduce the rampant wave of vehicle theft that is currently sweeping the UK, and to do so in a way that dramatically increases an owner’s chance of recovering their assets.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered for a perfect blend of low power consumption and increased location accuracy
— Peter Torley
Battery life significantly longer than previous industry standards
Improved peace of mind for owners concerned about not recovering their vehicle after theft
Every vehicle owner is concerned about theft. And that’s not just private motorists. The list extends to include sectors such as the construction industry and farming community as well.
But now London-based ApexVigil is easing those concerns with the introduction of their new Magnetic GPS Tracking Service which can more than double the monitoring and protection period offered by others in the field.
The ApexVigil Tracking Service is a discreet but highly effective solution for GPS asset protection and monitoring. It has been designed to provide monitoring for a range of assets – from private vehicles, through to plant and agricultural machinery, as well as smaller assets such as waste management skips. It can also be used in a wide variety of scenarios for existing hardwired units.
The advantage of ApexVigil’s enhanced GPS asset protection service lies in the revolutionary battery life it employs – now more than double many competitors in the field, thus offering increased chances of asset retrieval.
ApexVigil’s advanced software gives users a real-time location of their vehicles or property, even down to second-by-second reporting if required.
Managing Director of ApexVigil Peter Torley explains: “This is a really exciting development in the marketplace. Our mission is to reduce the rampant wave of vehicle theft that is currently sweeping the UK, and to do so in a way that dramatically increases an owner’s chance of recovering their assets.
“If we take car theft in London as an example, it is estimated that roughly over 30,000 vehicles are stolen each year, yet statistically only 25% of those drivers will ever recover their vehicle.
“There’s also a similar theft epidemic in the construction and farming sectors centred around the high-valued plant and agricultural machinery used. All this theft is costing the UK economy millions each year, yet new intelligent technology used in this service from ApexVigil can go such a long way to significantly cut those losses,” he said.
ApexVigil have invested heavily over the past number of years in developing and testing the service that has just been launched on the market. To mark the occasion, the company is to release 500 units of its mid-range model at a substantially reduced introductory rate on 12-months' upfront subscriptions.
“Traditionally, of course, there have indeed been many battery-operated covert magnetic GPS tracking services out there,” says Mr Torley. “But the weak point of the majority of them has been their limited battery life, especially when asked to monitor vehicle location more than once a day. Customers would maybe get a year at best out of some of those devices.
“With ApexVigil, however, our service offers the perfect blend of low power consumption while still delivering regular monitoring for two whole years. Indeed, some of our larger units can even deliver a remarkable 10-year lifetime,” he said.
ApexVigil is a simple, out-of-the-box solution that can be installed and working for customers within minutes. This ease of use and high performance level is something that has been appreciated by early adopters of the service.
"My car was stolen twice; after the first time, I installed a hardwired solution, but when it stolen for the second time I could not recover the car due to the service provider not being willing to tell me the location. I have now installed the solution provided by Apexvigil, and if my car were to be stolen again, I would have a massive amount of confidence in recovering it.” - Maria - North London
Customers are invited to find out more information about ApexVigil and register for the special First 500 Units Release at apexvigil.com.
