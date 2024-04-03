Aanastra Inc to Present Multiple Posters on RNA Therapeutics at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

LOS ANGELES and NIMES, France, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aanastra, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel RNA therapeutics targeting Tumor Suppressors and Oncogenes, today announced poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: " In vivo rescue of p53 tumor suppressor function with ADGN-531 across Pan-p53 alterations "

Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action

Location: Poster Section 26, Board Number 17

Abstract Number: 640

Date/Time: Sunday Apr 7, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

Title: " Selective deletion of the KRAS mutant gene with ADGN-121 and ADGN-122 peptide-RNA nanoparticles: A new strategy to overcome acquired resistance to KRASG12C and KRASG12D small molecule inhibitors "

Session Title: Vector Systems, Oncolytic Virotherapy, and Gene Therapy

Location: Poster Section 27, Board Number 3

Abstract Number: 7236

Date/Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

Title: " Peptide-mRNA complex mediated restoration of BRCA-1 tumor suppressor function in BRCA-1 mutated cancers as a new therapeutic strategy "

Session Title: Vector Systems, Oncolytic Virotherapy, and Gene Therapy

Location: Poster Section 27, Board Number 4

Abstract Number: 7237

Date/Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

More information can be found on the AACR meeting website.

About Aanastra, Inc.

Aanastra Inc (formerly Aadigen Inc) is a start-up biopharmaceutical company focused on treating cancer using its novel RNA therapeutics strategy to target aberrant Tumor Suppressor Genes and Oncogenes. The technology driving Aadigen’s approach is based on proprietary RNA combined with proprietary peptides that are able to target various tissues and tumors in vivo unlike commonly used strategies for RNA delivery including viral and lipid-based methods.

Aanastra’s strategy for aberrant Tumor Suppressor Rescue using proprietary mRNA and gene editing of mutated Oncogenes have shown remarkable antitumor effects in animal models of various cancers that have mutated P53, KRAS or BRCA1. The utility of Aanastra’s technology has also been demonstrated outside of cancer in animal models of hemophilia A to normalize Factor VIII levels and in cholesterol lowering applications by targeting PCSK9.

Aanastra (Los Angeles, CA) works closely with its sister company Divincell SAS (Nimes, France) in the development of its RNA therapeutics. More information on the Company's strategy is available on the Aanastra website at www.aanastra.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact: IR@aanastra.com