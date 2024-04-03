Uber Freight Bolsters Executive Team with Industry Veterans Dan Annunziata and Hany Elkordy to Drive Market Expansion

Strong leadership bench blends supply chain, retail, and tech expertise to position Uber Freight for unprecedented logo acquisition in 2024

CHICAGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced the appointment of seasoned executives to key leadership positions, reinforcing its commitment to market growth and customer satisfaction. Joining the Uber Freight family Dan Annunziata, appointed as Head of Commercial, and Hany Elkordy, assuming leadership of the Last Mile division. These distinguished leaders bring a wealth of experience and strategic vision to their respective roles, positioning Uber Freight for further success in the year ahead.

“Empowering and supporting our customers with comprehensive and dynamic supply chain solutions and staying close to their evolving needs is at the heart of what we do at Uber Freight,” said Uber Freight Founder and CEO Lior Ron. “Building on this commitment, I am proud of this leadership team and am confident that each executive's strengths will play a pivotal role in enhancing our end-to-end solutions and embracing our singular focus of being a strategic partner for our customers. Together, we are poised to drive unprecedented growth, acquiring new logos and expanding our footprint in the market.”

Dan Annunziata assumes the critical new role of Head of Commercial at Uber Freight. Most recently, Dan served as Vice President at CH Robinson, where he was responsible for sales and go-to-market strategy in their North American Surface Transportation division. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and executing go-to-market strategies, Dan will lead Uber Freight’s Commercial organization. His primary focus will be on unifying the commercial, sales ops and solutions organization to deliver end-to-end solutions, broadening and strengthening Uber Freight’s position as a strategic partner for shippers.

“Uber Freight has a compelling value proposition for shippers of all types; long gone are the days of the perceived digital startup,” said Dan Annunziata. “Uber Freight is a global enterprise with more than 5,200 employees and a formidable presence in the US, Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Our capabilities span from 3PL and Transportation Management services to capacity solutions across Truckload, LTL, IMDL, and Cross Border. Our capabilities are unmatched. I’m energized by the responses I hear from customers about how diverse and compelling our value proposition is, with the real magic being the breadth of customers we can sell to. We deliver value to all shapes and sizes of shippers, from an enterprise organization looking for a full-blown Transportation Management solution to a small business seeking to engage digitally via self service and everything in between.”

Hany Elkordy, a veteran of last-mile and parcel programs, joins Uber Freight as the Head of Logistics, Last Mile Solutions. With extensive experience garnered from executive roles at Amazon, Walmart, and Chewy, Hany brings a valuable perspective to scaling and optimizing parcel operations while enhancing customer experience. Prior to Uber Freight, he was Vice President of Logistics at Chewy and Vice President of Last Mile for Walmart US eCommerce. During his time at Amazon, he played a pivotal role in building the last-mile program as a launch team member and the senior executive of Amazon Logistics, North America. In his new role at Uber Freight, Hany will spearhead parcel modality enhancements and expansion, working closely with product, operations, and technology teams.

“Uber Freight is uniquely positioned to expand its logistics solutions into the Final Mile space,” said Hany Elkordy. “Leveraging our scale, coverage, and unique technology and partnering within our Uber ecosystem, we can deliver unprecedented customer service and experience while maximizing cost savings for shippers. Together, we’ll create exceptional value for our customers and tailor solutions to meet their parcel and last mile needs.”

These appointments followed several recent strategic hires, including D’Andrae Larry, a former executive at Norfolk Southern Corporation, now Head of Intermodal; Alec Getschow, Vice President of Mid-Market Sales in the Commercial Organization, with previous experience at CH Robinson; and former Convoy executive Brooks McMahon who took on the role of Vice President, Emerging Products & Business Development at Uber Freight.

ABOUT UBER FREIGHT

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services, and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world's goods. Today, the company manages over $18 billion of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev and more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Sam Hallock, Corporate Communications at Uber Freight, press@uberfreight.com.