YieldMax™ ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions on MSTY (120.57%), CONY (119.30%), NVDY (106.86%), AMDY (65.04%), FBY (61.10%) and Others

ETF Ticker1 ETF Name Reference Asset Distribution per Share Distribution Rate2 30-Day SEC Yield3 Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date TSLY YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA $0.6841 53.32% 4.69 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 OARK YieldMax™ Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK $0.4757 44.60% 4.11 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 APLY YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL $0.3835 27.18% 4.49 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 NVDY YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA $2.6083 106.86% 3.97 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 AMZY YieldMax™ AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF AMZN $0.6970 35.51% 3.95 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 FBY YieldMax™ META Option Income Strategy ETF META $1.1705 61.10% 4.25 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 GOOY YieldMax™ GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF GOOGL $0.3099 21.33% 4.09 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 NFLY YieldMax™ NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLX $0.8052 51.35% 4.11 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 CONY YieldMax™ COIN Option Income Strategy ETF COIN $2.7944 119.30% 3.73 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 MSFO YieldMax™ MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF MSFT $0.7302 38.81% 4.17 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 DISO YieldMax™ DIS Option Income Strategy ETF DIS $0.6797 36.21% 3.92 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 XOMO YieldMax™ XOM Option Income Strategy ETF XOM $0.2574 16.54% 3.79 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 JPMO YieldMax™ JPM Option Income Strategy ETF JPM $0.6495 35.76% 3.93 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 AMDY YieldMax™ AMD Option Income Strategy ETF AMD $1.1130 65.04% 4.62 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 PYPY YieldMax™ PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF PYPL $0.4661 29.28% 4.15 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 SQY YieldMax™ SQ Option Income Strategy ETF SQ $0.6387 31.71% 3.95 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 MRNY YieldMax™ MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF MRNA $0.7832 45.80% 4.36 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 AIYY YieldMax™ AI Option Income Strategy ETF AI $0.7253 60.85% 5.26 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024 MSTY YieldMax™ MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTR $4.1286 120.57% 1.24 % 4/4/2024 4/5/2024 4/8/2024

1 All YieldMax™ ETFs shown in the table above have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.

2 The Distribution Rate shown is as of close on April 2, 2024. The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended March 31, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

Standardized Performance

For TSLY, click here. For OARK, click here. For APLY, click here. For NVDY, click here. For AMZY, click here. For FBY, click here. For GOOY, click here. For NFLY, click here. For CONY, click here. For MSFO, click here. For DISO, click here. For XOMO, click here. For JPMO, click here. For AMDY, click here. For PYPY, click here. For SQY, click here. For MRNY, click here. For AIYY, click here. For MSTY, click here.

Prospectus

Click here.

Investors in the Fund(s) will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Risk Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Shareholders of the Funds are not entitled to any dividends paid out by TSLA, the ARK Innovation ETF, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, NFLX, COIN, MSFT, DIS, XOM, JPM, AMD, PYPL, SQ, MRNA, AI or MSTR.

The Funds do not invest directly in the underlying stock or ETF.

Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING STOCK OR ETF.

Due to the Funds’ investment strategies, the Funds’ investment exposures are concentrated in the same industries that are assigned to the underlying stock or ETF. As with any investment, there is a risk you could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Funds’ net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading prices, yields, total returns, and/or ability to meet their objective.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the Fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Indirect Investment Risk. The underlying companies are not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate action that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Funds will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of the underlying company but will be exposed to the performance of the underlying company’s stock or ETF. Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock or ETF, but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock.

U.S. Obligations Risk: The Funds may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury. Payment of principal and interest on U.S. Government obligations may be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States or may be backed solely by the issuing or guaranteeing agency or instrumentality itself. In the latter case, the investor must look principally to the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the obligation for ultimate repayment, which agency or instrumentality may be privately owned. There can be no assurance that the U.S. Government would provide financial support to its agencies or instrumentalities (including government sponsored enterprises) where it is not obligated to do so.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Currency Risk. The Fund is exposed to currency risk indirectly due to the underlying ETF’s investments. The underlying ETF’s net asset value is determined on the basis of the U.S. dollar, therefore, the underlying ETF may lose value if the local currency of a foreign market depreciates against the U.S. dollar, even if the local currency value of the underlying ETF’s holdings go up.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Price Participation Risk. Each Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which each Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by its underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period. This means that if the underlying stock or ETF experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a Call Period, the Funds will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period. Additionally, because each Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by its underlying stock or ETF over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in a Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of each Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Distribution Risk. As part of each Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk. Each Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

