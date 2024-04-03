Empower Semiconductor Announces European Sales Expansion Through Representation and Distribution Agreement with Dimac Red Spa

New partnership amplifies Empower’s presence in key European markets for novel power management solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), today announced a representation and distribution agreement with Dimac Red Spa, a professional sales and engineering organization dedicated to serving the European market with innovative and high-reliability electronics products, design services and engineering consultancy.



Headquartered near Milan, Italy, with regional offices in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Turkey, Dimac Red will serve as representative and European distributor for the Empower IVR and ECAP products. This collaboration is poised to accelerate market penetration and enhance accessibility to Empower’s innovative solutions for customers throughout Europe.

“This partnership reinforces our ability to deliver best-in-class products and a unique level of technical support to customers across a larger geography,” stated Eric Pittana, senior director of global marketing and EMEA sales for Empower Semiconductor. “Our IVR solutions are gaining significant momentum in applications where space is at a premium and high performance is required. Along with Dimac Red, we share the same commitment to be a solution provider to our focus markets in embedded systems, telecom and medical.”

According to Marco Di Bartolo, Dimac Red CEO, “We are excited to partner with Empower Semiconductor. Their technology achieves a level of power density, performance and simplicity that represents an unparalleled value to our customer base. Together, we look forward to driving innovation, and exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

Empower IVR technology features a novel and advanced power management architecture that delivers power with simplicity, speed and accuracy in a compact single IC with no external discrete components. These devices can be used for traditional system power in space-constrained applications as well as integrated as a power chiplet into an SoC or chiplet-based architecture. Combined with Empower’s ECAP silicon capacitor products, in-package IVRs achieve an unprecedented level of compactness, performance and power integrity.

To learn more about Empower Semiconductor’s solutions, visit www.empowersemi.com. To learn more about DimacRed Spa, visit https://www.dimacred.com/.

About DimacRed SpA

Dimac Red Spa is a professional sales organization, established in 1979 and dedicated to serving the European market with High Reliability and innovative electronic products. Its mission is to provide customers with products and services that require a unique level of technical support. Its services include design, prototypes and subsystems production, hi-rel procurement activities, design analyses (WCA, FMECA, radiation) and additional screening/testing. Focused on various markets such as aerospace, military, automotive, telecom and medical, Dimac Red experienced technical engineers provide Design-In and Added Value in order to help professionals and designers use High Reliability electronic components and sub-systems. Using this resource, Dimac Red’s customers have easy access to a wide knowledge of the latest advanced technologies suitable for their needs.

About Empower Semiconductor

Data being communicated and processed around the globe is anticipated to drive the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 20301, dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to “minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy” by developing novel, fully integrated power management solutions that increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.

Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC, shrinking footprints by 3x, increasing efficiency and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. ECAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

1Nature, “How to stop data centers from gobbling up the world’s electricity”, September 12, 2018.

Media Contact for Empower Semiconductor:

Sandy Fewkes

Senior Public Relations Manager

Kiterocket

+1-408-529-9685

SFewkes@kiterocket.com