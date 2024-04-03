Byte Federal Launches Point of Sale System for Merchants seeking to accept Bitcoin

VENICE, Fla., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byte Federal, a leading company in the global financial technologies space, is proud to announce the official launch of its point of sale (POS) system, ByteConnect . This product launch marks a significant expansion of Byte Federal's “fintech focused” services, showcasing a commitment to building a full suite of financial tools for economic freedom.



Lennart Lopin, Byte Federal co-founder and CTO, expressed the vision behind the innovation: "Sound money is essential for creators and inventors, driving societal progress. We're excited to introduce Bitcoin to the world, a significant innovation that fosters freedom and encourages creativity among global communities."

After a successful beta testing program, Byte Federal's merchant POS system is now available throughout most of the United States. In states where Byte Federal holds a Money Transmitter License (MTL) additional merchant services are being provided, with further expansion in the works as additional licenses are obtained.

The new merchant product suite includes a comprehensive API, a physical “handheld” POS device for retail locations, and a selection of digital e-commerce solutions. Byte Federal is excited to be a part of the next phase of bitcoin adoption.

"There is a long line of people eager for new tools that enable them to transact without the strangleholds of the legacy financial systems, and those are the tools we are building," said Michelle Weekley, Director of Product Development at Byte Federal.

The launch of Byte Federal's merchant POS system is not just a milestone for the company, but also a significant development for the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Kenneth Shortrede, Senior Software Engineer at Byte Federal, commented on the global impact: "After seeing the challenges Argentine merchants face, from inflation to traditional payment issues like delays and high fees, highlights the need for a better system. A decentralized Bitcoin-based solution could enable faster, cheaper global transactions for merchants."

Headquartered in Florida, Byte Federal has a dedicated team to provide expert integration assistance to merchants seeking to expand their payment options.

Byte Federal Inc.

www.bytefederal.com

For more information about Byte Federal and for press inquiries, please send an email to: laurie@bytefederal.com.

For additional information about the merchant point of sale system, please send an email to: michelle@bytefederal.com.

