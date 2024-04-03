Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,418 in the last 365 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

BAUDETTE, Minn., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Encore Boston Harbor.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please email corporateaccess@psc.com.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more