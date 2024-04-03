A-GAME Athlete, Mike Davis, Acquires Fourth Consecutive Victory at UFC Vegas 88

ORLANDO, Fla., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. ("A-GAME") is pleased to congratulate Mike Davis on his fourth consecutive victory at UFC Vegas 88 on March 16. This fight marked the first for Davis in 17 months, but he proved his skills were not at all rusty.



Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) submitted Nathan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) within 1 minute and 43 seconds in the second round of the fight with an arm triangle choke. This marked the first time anyone finished Levy. This also marked the end of Levy’s two-fight winning streak.

Davis has been training, preparing and rehydrating with A-GAME since officially becoming an influencer for the brand at the beginning of the year. “Hydration isn't just a strategy, it's a cornerstone of my training regimen. I know if I’m not hydrated, I’m risking injuries and potentially my career every time I step on the mats. With A-GAME Hydration, I fuel my body to perform at its peak, ensuring I'm ready to conquer every challenge. The balance of electrolytes gets me through the hardest sessions and toughest rounds in the octagon,” said Davis.

“We are so stoked to have the incredible athlete and mixed martial artist, Mike Davis, representing our brand! He displays hard work, dedication, brings his “A-GAME” every single day, and prioritizes clean ingredients and premium hydration when it comes to beverages,” said A-GAME's Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion.

Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, and a variety of delicious flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence, and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

