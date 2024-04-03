Submit Release
Astex Pharmaceuticals Announce Key Data Presentations at the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astex Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK, dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and diseases of the central nervous system, announced today that it will make five key data presentations at AACR 2024 focusing on its Phase II-ready MDM2 antagonist, ASTX295. AACR 2024 will take place from April 5-10, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, USA.

ASTX295 data presentations at AACR 2024

Title Presentation Date/Time/Presenter Link to Abstract
Discovery of ASTX295, a potent, next-generation small molecule antagonist of MDM2 with differentiated pharmacokinetic profile. From concept to clinic Oral Tuesday, April 9
3:20 - 3:35pm PT



Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 5



Presenter: Maria Ahn, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK

 6588
https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272/presentation/4100

ASTX295 engages p53-mediated apoptosis and an inflammatory response in patient derived mesothelioma explants Poster Sunday, April 7
1:30 - 5:00pm PT



Presenter: Dean Fennell, University of Leicester, UK

 666
linkhttps://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272/presentation/4103
Identification of biomarkers of response to MDM2 inhibition in solid tumours using computational, multi-omics approaches

 Poster Sunday, April 7
1:30 - 5:00pm PT



Presenter: Matthew Davis, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK

 667
https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272/presentation/4104
Phase 1 study of MDM2 antagonist ASTX295 in patients with solid tumors with wild-type TP53 Poster Monday, April 8, 9:00 -12:30pm PT



Presenter: Ekaterina Dumbrava, The University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center, Houston, TX

 CT066
https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272/presentation/11530
Targeting the MDM2-p53 interaction: Time-and concentration-dependent studies in tumor and normal human bone marrow cells reveal strategies for an enhanced therapeutic index

 Poster Monday, April 8
1:30 - 5:00pm PT



Presenter: Steve Wedge, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK		 3333
https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272/presentation/5680


ASTX295 is an oral, potent inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 protein-protein interaction that was discovered by Astex using its proprietary structure-based drug design approach. The compound was specifically designed to overcome the on-target toxicity seen in the first generation MDM2 antagonist compounds which have shown dose-limiting haematological toxicities in the clinic. In contrast, ASTX295 is a potent MDM2 antagonist with a clean CYP/hERG profile and a shorter human half-life allowing for pulsatile pathway modulation while avoiding myelosuppression. ASTX295 therefore has bone-marrow sparing characteristics which permit a differentiated safety profile to be presented at AACR. Astex is interested in discussing the further development of ASTX295 with potential partners.

About Astex Pharmaceuticals

Astex is a leader in innovative drug discovery and development, committed to the fight against cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. Astex is developing a proprietary pipeline of novel therapies and has a number of partnered products being developed under collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. Astex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan.

For more information about Astex Pharmaceuticals please visit: http://www.astx.com

For more information about Otsuka Pharmaceutical, please visit: https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en/

Contact  
At the Company:
Jeremy Carmichael
SVP Corporate Development
Head of Business Development
Tel: +44(0)1223 226289
Email: jeremy.carmichael@astx.com		 For Media Enquiries:
Sue Charles
Charles Consultants
Tel : +44 7968 726585
Email: sue@charles-consultants.com

 


