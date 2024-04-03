Beam Global to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XIV Conference April 8-9, 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Desmond Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the LD Micro Invitational XIV 2024. The conference is being held April 8-9, 2024 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.



Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00am ET (Track 2 – St. Germain I) Register: Register to view the virtual presentation: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/



Mr. Wheatley will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Dean Summers at LD Micro (dean@ldmicro.com) or Peter Seltzberg at CORE IR (peters@coreir.com).

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

