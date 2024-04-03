Việt Nam learns from China’s experiences in building int’l free trade zone model

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng led a delegation from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has just concluded a working visit to China’s Hainan province. Their purpose was to study the construction and development of an international free trade zone model.

The MPI presently serves as the standing agency for the steering committee overseeing the formulation of the regional and international financial center project, with Minister Dũng acting as its deputy head. Meanwhile, the Đà Nẵng People's Committee is advocating for specific mechanisms and policies tailored to the central city, including a proposal for the experimental establishment of the Đà Nẵng free trade zone, strategically linked with Liên Chiểu Port and Đà Nẵng International Airport.

In Hainan, Dũng had a working session with representatives from the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), during which they exchanged experiences in developing a free trade port, including tax exemption and reduction policies.

The MPI delegation visited the free trade centre and duty-free trade zone in Haikou, Hainan, and visited the Haikou Jiangdong New Area

The delegation had a working session with the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development. Minister Dũng proposed the two sides exchange specific experiences in building the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Speaking at the working sessions, Dũng said that his working visit also aimed at deepening the two countries’ trade and investment cooperation.

He proposed the two sides increase connectivity, particularly in transport; intensify collaboration in priority fields such as digital economy, green economy and circular economy; and enhance people-to-people exchanges. — VNS